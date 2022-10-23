Early voting to begin across South Florida on Monday

Election Day is still a few weeks away, but early voting is set to begin on Monday.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Election Day is still a few weeks away, but early voting is set to begin on Monday.

Voters can go to various locations across Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe counties to cast their ballots.

Many people have already been voting through mail-in ballots.

Voters have until Saturday, Oct. 29 to request a mail-in ballot from their elections office.

Ballots must be sent and received by the county elections office by the time polls close on Election Day.

Be election ready: 2022 Local 10 voter guide

So far more than 1.1 million people have returned their mail-in ballots in Florida.

That includes more than 479,000 Democrats and 435,000 Republicans. Additionally, more than 206,000 voters with no party affiliation have also returned their ballots.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made a campaign stop in South Florida on Sunday.

He spoke at the Shul of Bal Harbour in Surfside, where he focused on his accomplishments as governor, including the battle against anti Semitism.

DeSantis is running against former Florida Governor Charlie Crist.