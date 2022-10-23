Police find three people with gunshot wounds wandering Biscayne Boulevard in front of Aventura Mall

An investigation is ongoing after several shooting victims were found in Miami-Dade County.

Police in Aventura took over a portion of the busy Biscayne Boulevard after three people found with gunshot wounds were wandering in traffic Saturday evening.

“We immediately descended on the scene, we took control of it as much as we possibly could,” said Hans Maestre with Aventura police.

According to police, they got a call from one of their officers around 6 p.m. Saturday saying a person had been shot and was walking on Biscayne Boulevard in front of Aventura Mall.

“They immediately triaged three patients,” said Maestre. “I saw officers that were applying tourniquets, they were applying dressing wounds.”

At the scene, Local 10 News’ cameras observed several vehicles left behind.

North Miami Beach police said the injured people found in Aventura were in fact shot on 163rd Street near Northeast 21st Avenue just two miles away from where the victims were found wandering in traffic with bullet wounds.

Police believe another car may have been involved and fled the scene.

The incident led to Biscayne Boulevard being shut down for much of the evening as police investigated.

“All I have right now is a vehicle that’s been left at the scene, three victims, and a possible second vehicle, but we don’t have any information,” Maestre said.