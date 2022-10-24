81º

Broward man claims $ 1 million prize in Florida Lottery scratch-off game

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

500X The Cash scratch-off game (Florida Lottery)

COOPER CITY, Fla. – A South Florida man has claimed a $1 million Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket prize.

David Thomas, 55, of Cooper City, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

Thomas purchased  the  winning ticket from Publix, located at 5656 South Flamingo Road in Cooper City. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $50 game, 500X THE CASH, features a top prize of $25 million—the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game—and the best odds to become an instant millionaire! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.

