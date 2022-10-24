Caught on camera: Armed burglars ransack Miami home

Miami police are looking for suspects involved in an armed home invasion on the city's northeast side.

MIAMI – A Miami woman is hoping police can catch two burglars caught on her surveillance camera stealing items from her family’s home.

The burglary happened on Oct. 13 at Jennifer Hardcastle’s home on the city’s northeast side.

“One of the kids was holding a handgun, is what it looks like, and he was kind of maneuvered this way to see if anyone was in the vicinity,” Hardcastle said.

The video shows the armed burglar trying to rip out the camera, but not before it caught a clear shot of his face.

The pair made off with a large television and a MacBook computer.

“I was a little frustrated and upset,” Hardcastle said. “I’m grateful we weren’t home and these things are just that, things.”

Hardcastle said she “would like them to know the severity of their actions.”

“He was prepared to use the pistol, right?” she said.

The burglary occurred on a special day for Hardcastle Oct. 13 happened to be and her spouse’s anniversary.

“We celebrated nine years and we woke up to someone breaking into our house,” she said.

Luckily, Hardcastle said her family had gone away to celebrate when the thieves turned up.

“I hope the neighborhood kind of looks out for one another and sees that these neighborhood kids need help,” Hardcastle said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.