Knaus Berry Farm opens for the season this week

The first batch of Knaus Berry Farm cinnamon rolls is ready to be enjoyed, Oct. 29, 2019, in Homestead, Florida.

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – We can almost smell the cinnamon rolls. Knaus Berry Farm is set to open its doors for the season on Tuesday, Oct. 25, according to a recording on the farm’s main phone number.

Farmers were busy planting strawberries over the weekend to get ready for the anticipated 66th season.

Knaus Berry Farm has been a South Florida staple since 1956, selling its famous cinnamon rolls, u-pick strawberries, shakes, assorted baked goods, vegetables and ice cream.

The farm, which is located at 15980 S.W. 248th Street in Homestead, is open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday – Saturday. It is closed on Sundays, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas and New Years Day.

The farm store is cash only and does take phone orders (excluding Saturdays and Holidays).

