South Florida podiatrist accused of sexual battery

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

Tags: West Palm Beach, Florida, Crime
Palm Beach County doctor faces sexual abuse charges (Courtesy: Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – A South Florida podiatrist faces a sexual battery charge.

Dr. Saul Lipsman was arrested on Friday on sexual misconduct allegations, which deputies said were reported by a former patient in March 2022.

According to an arrest report, Lipsman has been charged with one count of sexual battery on a person over 18.

Lipsman, 77, is listed as a doctor for Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center in West Palm Beach.

He was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail and later released on $10,000 bond.

Detectives believe that there may be additional victims. Anyone who may have been a victim of sexual battery by Dr. Saul Lipsman is urged to contact Detective Jessica Guarducci at 561-688-4148 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

