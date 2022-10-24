South Florida’s Noah Centineo stars with The Rock in Black Adam

At the box office this weekend DC is rolling out its latest action blockbuster Black Adam.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – At the box office this weekend DC is rolling out its latest action blockbuster Black Adam.

It features Dwyane the Rock Johnson in his most powerful role yet, a passion project more than a decade in the making, but perhaps the biggest star on screen is from right here in South Florida.

“Dwyane’s been working on this film for over 15 years so it’s his baby,” said actor Noah Centineo. “He’s so passionate that you take it on feeling that excitement, feeling that passion from him. That is just completely next level.”

Centineo, who hails from South Florida, has really big shoes to fill as Atom Smasher.

Together with Hawkman, Doctor Fate and Cyclone, they form the Justice Society, the first ever team of superheroes.

When Black Adam finds his might, and morals that are tested, he walks a fine line between good and bad.

“Hawkman, the Justice Society, Batman, Superman, they don’t kill people and that’s what makes them heroes,” said Centineo. “That’s the definition that we’ve all stuck to for a long time. Black Adam doesn’t give a [bleep] about that.

“That’s what makes him an anti-hero. He doesn’t abide by those rules, (which) kinda makes his own at the same time.”

For Centineo, working with The Rock on a project of this scale was beyond his wildest dreams.

“It definitely wasn’t on my mind that this is what’s going to happen, that’s for sure,” he said. “It blows my mind a little more every single day.”