Witnesses: Argument over fender-bender escalates to shooting outside Hollywood body shop

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Hollywood police are investigating after one person was shot outside of an auto body shop in the city’s Washington Park neighborhood Monday morning.

The shooting happened before noon in the 5600 block of Funston Street.

Officer Christian Lata, a spokesperson for the Hollywood Police Department, said the shooting stemmed from some sort of an argument outside of the shop.

Witnesses said the argument began after one man tapped another man’s car with his car, turning into a fight that escalated into gunfire.

“I was just coming in, as soon as I heard the gunshots, I told my wife ‘Let’s go inside because you never know if they’re going to continue to keep shooting and then you catch a stray bullet,’” shop owner Constantine Mourlas said.

Lata said the victim was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital and is expected to survive.

Police are questioning a person of interest, Lata said.

“We do have someone we’re questioning at this time about the incident and we do have the weapon which was used in the incident,” he said.

Police continued their investigation as of Monday evening.