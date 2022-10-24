Woman arrested in Miami-Dade for trying to kill woman in Broward, police say

A woman was arrested in Miami-Dade County after a stabbing. She is facing an attempted murder charge.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives arrested a 31-year-old woman in Miami-Dade County who is accused of trying to kill another woman on Sunday morning in an apartment in Broward County and stealing her car.

Sgt. Christian Rogers, a spokesman for the Pembroke Pines Police Department, announced the arrest of Iesha Richards on Sunday night after Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue reported the victim suffered life-threatening injuries and required hospitalization.

Records show corrections officers booked Richards at about 10:30 p.m., at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, where she was being held without bond on Monday afternoon.

The victim’s neighbors told police officers that the injured woman knocked on their doors at about 5:10 a.m., Sunday, near Palm Avenue and Southwest 15th Street, police said.

Detectives accused Richards of stabbing the woman several times inside a second-floor apartment at The Landings apartment complex, according to Rogers.

Richards is facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, armed robbery with a deadly weapon, domestic battery by strangulation, and grand theft auto.

Local 10 News Wilson Louis contributed to this report.

