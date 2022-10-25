Deputy faces suspension after shooting man in St. Lucie County

Fort Pierce, Fla. – A St. Lucie County Sheriff’s deputy will not face charges after she mistakenly shot someone in Fort Pierce last month.

Deputy Courtney Hoyt told investigators she meant to fire her taser when she shot Dylan De Reivera on the North Causeway Bridge on Sept. 9.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office released a bodycam video of the shooting.

“It was so instinctual; I didn’t mean to do it,” said Hoyt, who could be heard during body camera footage.

The suspect was identified as Dylan De Reivera, the man who was shot in the backside, is expected to be ok.

Reivera had been threatening to jump off a Fort Pierce bridge in early September.

St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Cortney Hoyt’s body camera video shows Dylan De Reivera threatening to jump off the North Causeway Bridge.

De Reivera then jumped onto a lower platform and took off running.

According to the sheriff’s office, he turned aggressive with deputies, who had to use their stun guns twice.

At one point, the man pulled out a pocket knife, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office said he started running and that’s when Hoyt fired her weapon.

Authorities said after further investigation, Hoyt’s actions violated training, policies and procedures.

The sheriff’s office said Hoyt joined as a trainee in 2019 and has never had disciplinary issues of any kind.

Hoyt faces disciplinary suspension and is required to undergo remedial training.