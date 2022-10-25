HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – Talk about everlasting love, a South Florida couple celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on Tuesday.

Mel and Sandra Weinstein are both 97-years-young.

Mel was visiting Montreal on Memorial Day Weekend in 1952, when he met Sandra who was living there at the time. It was love at first sight, and they got married on Oct. 25, 1952.

Mel is a World War II veteran, who worked in real estate and insurance for decades in the Northeast. He retired 40 years ago, and the Weinsteins moved to South Florida.

Sandra did not graduate high school but got the itch to finish when she was in her 70s. She first earned her high school equivalency degree, and then graduated from Broward College when she was 82.

The lovebirds celebrate their anniversary with an amazing tradition.

Every year, Mel gives Sandra the same beautiful card that he gave her on their first anniversary.

South Florida couple celebrates 70th wedding anniversary (Courtesy: The Weinstein Family)

At the time, Sandra was upset because she thought the card was too expensive. It cost a dollar, and Mel was only making $50 a week.

Mel saved the card and adds a new special message every year.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, fewer than 0.1 percent of married couple reach their 70th anniversary. Only 6 percent of couples reach their 50th or Golden Anniversary.

For the very few who make it to 70 years, the traditional gift is something platinum, but Mel’s recurring card means so much more.

The Weinsteins have 3 children, 2 granddaughters and 3 great-grandchildren.

Sandra shared their secret to maintaining such a long, loving relationship, “Half the time I tell him what to do, and the other half he listens.”