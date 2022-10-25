Surveillance video shows machete-wielding man knocking on doors in Lauderhill neighborhood

Man caught on camera approaching several homes with a machete in hand in a Lauderhill neighborhood.

Lauderhill, Fla. – Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a male suspect after being caught on camera approaching several homes with a machete in hand in a Lauderhill neighborhood on Monday morning.

Security footage captured the man wearing a tucked-in dress shirt and tie, walking up to several Lauderhill homes around 5:30 a.m. in a neighborhood off of Inverrary Boulevard near North University Drive.

Video obtained by Lauderhill police and sent to Local 10 News shows the man tapping on the door with the machete, then on the walkway.

Police haven’t identified any crimes that were committed and classified it as a suspicious incident.

Police said the man never made contact with the residents but are looking to speak with him.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Lauderhill police at 954-497-4700.