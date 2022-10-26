DeSantis’s Broward school board appointee gives superintendent 90 days for progress report

Broward County Public Schools' leadership isn't clear yet. School board members gave the superintendent 90 more days to prove herself, but a new set of school board members are coming in after the November election.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County School Board members gave the superintendent another chance to prove herself and in 90 days she will have to provide a progress report.

Superintendent Vickie Cartwright responded with a report on her progress after receiving criticism from Gov. Ron DeSantis’s appointee Torey Alston, now the school board’s year, on Tuesday.

“I think she’s a great leader. I just don’t think she’s the right leader for Broward County,” said Daniel Foganholi, another DeSantis’s appointee.

Cartwright had enough support to keep her job.

“The superintendent for me is in the right place at the right time,” said Nora Rupert, an elected school board member.

Debra Hixon, a school board member and the widow of Christopher Hixon who died while trying to stop the Parkland school shooter, acknowledged Cartwright has only had the job since February.

“The superintendent has done what she can in the short time she has been here,” Hixon said.

All of DeSantis’s appointees, except for Alston, will be replaced by elected school board members after the November election. Rod Velez, a candidate, is hoping to join the school board.

“I think she’s doing a decent job,” Velez said.

Steven Julian, another candidate, said he wants Cartwright to stay.

“The decision not to remove her I believe was absolutely the right decision,” Julian said adding, “Broward County deserves to have their voice heard.”

Marie Murray Martin, another candidate, said she didn’t support the altering of Cartwright’s original contract to allow her to apply for a permanent position.

“Once Cartwright was hired, as one would expect for any employee, she should be treated with fairness, respect and be given due process,” Murray Martin said.