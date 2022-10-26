Pedestrian killed in Lauderdale Lakes crash

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Broward County deputies are investigating after a driver struck and killed a pedestrian near a major Lauderdale Lakes intersection Wednesday morning.

Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Claudinne Caro said deputies and rescue crews were sent to the intersection of West Oakland Park Boulevard and North State Road 7 just before 7:30 a.m.

Caro said they arrived to find a woman lying dead in the roadway.

Officials said the driver remained at the scene and cooperated with traffic homicide detectives, who are investigating what led up to the crash.

Investigators were still at the scene when Sky 10 flew over the area just before 10 a.m.