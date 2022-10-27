Hialeah police search for missing man with Alzheimer’s

Hialeah, Fla. – Hialeah police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating an 81-year-old man who has Alzheimer’s.

Police said Jorge Suarez was last seen around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at a bus stop in Hialeah.

According to police, Suarez and the complainant were getting ready to get picked up by a transportation bus to go to an adult day care.

Detectives said Suarez walked out of the apartment but never returned.

Suarez is about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about190 pounds. He has gray hair and green eyes.

He was wearing a blue shirt with horizontal stripes, blue jeans, black shoes and glasses.

Police said Suarez was wearing two neck chains, one of them with the name “Enedina” written on it.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Hialeah Police Department at 305-687-2525.