Police: Suspect in scooter chase stole it from woman after punching her

MIAMI – A suspect in a police chase that ended in northeast Miami-Dade Wednesday evening stole the scooter he was riding on, according to an arrest report obtained by Local 10 News Thursday morning.

Police arrested 29-year-old Roberto Duggans, of Miami Gardens, following the chase.

According to the report, just before 9 a.m. Wednesday, a woman riding to work on her scooter saw Duggans approach her as she was stopped at Northeast 38th Street and Biscayne Boulevard in the Upper East Side area of Miami.

Duggans told her “get off the bike, or I’m going to hurt you,” investigators wrote. The woman didn’t respond.

Police said he then got closer to her and whispered “Do you speak English?”

“The victim stated she then pushed (Duggans) away and he then immediately began to punch her on her head, but she was wearing a helmet,” an investigator wrote. “(He) pushed the victim off her scooter and when he took control, he crashed into a stopped vehicle.”

A few minutes later, police said he stole laundry detergent from the CVS Pharmacy at Northeast 79th Street and Biscayne Boulevard.

At 5:42 p.m., a Miami police officer saw Duggans in the area of Northwest Seventh Avenue and 67th Street in Liberty City and tried to pull him over, but he turned around, drove on the sidewalk and eventually began riding against traffic.

The suspect would get on to Interstate 95 and then the Palmetto Expressway at the Golden Glades interchange, police wrote.

According to the report, after riding on the Palmetto, the suspect briefly got off and back on, riding the wrong way.

Miami-Dade police eventually took Duggans into custody just east of Miami Gardens, in the area of Northeast Second Court and 183rd Street.

Duggans faces charges of carjacking and fleeing and eluding, along with a number of traffic violations, including driving without a license.

Interactive map: