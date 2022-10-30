Messages of racism, antisemitism spray-painted at Weston playground

A calm upper-middle class neighborhood in Weston has been targeted for the second time by a vandal that left racist and antisemitic hateful messages behind.

WESTON, Fla. – A calm upper-middle class neighborhood in Weston has been targeted for the second time by a vandal that left racist and antisemitic hateful messages behind.

To make it worse, they were spray painted on and around a children’s playground.

Neighbors in the Hunter’s Point gated community were shocked Sunday morning after waking up to antisemitic and racist messages that were spray-painted in various places around a park for children.

“This is not the community that we live in,” said resident Jackie Turo. “This is not the community that we want to live in.

“It was beyond shocking that this happened again in our community. Horrific.”

Similar messages were left around the neighborhood earlier this month. The attack has drawn the attention of national lawmakers, with

Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, who represents the area, said in a statement:

“I am disgusted at the antisemitism and racism that continues to rear its ugly head here in my home state of Florida. The recent spike in high-profile and public antisemitism...is a deeply alarming and heartbreaking trend. This hatred must be called out forcefully...Only when we unite to vocally condemn the perpetrators of these hateful acts, can all Americans truly love, learn and worship freely and without fear.”

Neighbors are now looking for answers about who did this and why, and whether it’s somebody who lives in their community.

“I actually worry that this is going to escalate, escalate in our community,” said Turo. “A kid who does something like this is a kid who brings a gun to school.”

The Broward Sheriff’s Office says it is actively investigating and trying to figure out who is behind the hateful messages.

Anyone with information is urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.