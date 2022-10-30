Search ongoing for driver who fatally struck woman in Miami street and then took off

Police are searching for the driver responsible for a deadly hit-and-run crash that occurred in Miami-Dade County.

According to Miami police, a woman was struck by a car on Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 22nd Street in the early morning hours on Sunday.

The car then fled the scene, police said.

“Last night was really busy because of Halloween a lot of people partying having a good time,” said resident Ken Moore. “Hearing somebody got hit by a car, that’s really tragic, especially a hit-and-run.”

Miami Fire Rescue quickly responded to the scene, but the victim would succumb to her injuries.

“Hearing about what happened, that really disturbed me because I live in this area,” said Moore.

Local 10 News’ cameras observed detectives removing a bicycle from the scene so it does appear the woman may have been on a bike.

“I feel like they should be accountable and should be responsible,” said Moore. “I hope whoever it is will man up and take responsibility for their actions because there’s people out there who’s hurting and what answers as well because who knows if that was someone’s daughter or son that was hurt at nighttime.”