Gubernatorial candidates making final push with week to go before Election Day

MIAMI – Election Day is just eight days away, and the candidates running for governor are stepping up their campaigning efforts.

In St. Petersburg on Monday was Democratic challenger Charlie Crist, while in Miami Lieutenant Gov. Jeanette Nunez stumped for Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Entering the last week stretch before Election Day, both candidates for governor implored voters to get out and vote. Why? To protect their freedoms, or lose them.

Asked what freedom means to her, voter Martha Hernandez said, “That they don’t have control of my life.” And asked who “they” is, she replied, “The government.”

Another voter, Christian Silva, simply said freedom means, “Freedom. Not what we’re living right now. It’s scary.”

Freedom can mean different things to different people of different political parties, and it sounds like both campaigns are scoring their own.

Asked how her freedoms would be compromised in this election, voter Sylvia Rodriguez said, “If we don’t get the Senate and Congress we are not in good place.”

Lifelong Democrat Jose Rigal said, “To me, freedom is the right to vote. Not being intimidated by all these Trump individuals.”

Charlie Crist’s early vote is part of Monday’s tally.

The polls in Florida’s Governors race have gone from tight to now a double digit lead for DeSantis’ reelection.

“Polls are up and polls are down but the final vote is what matters the most,” Crist said.

DeSantis left Florida’s campaign trail last weekend to stump for New York’s Republican candidate for Governor there, one of several appearances he’s made in other states for other candidates while his second in command led a hometown push to the polls.