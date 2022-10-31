Police arrest man accused of shooting at wife in Pembroke Lakes Mall parking lot

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A Miami man faces charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after police say he shot at his wife in the parking lot of Pembroke Lakes Mall overnight Friday.

According to Pembroke Pines police, officers with the Miami Police Department arrested 32-year-old Alfonson Washington Sunday.

Police said Washington’s wife and a man were parked outside Round1 Bowling & Amusement when Washington approached her vehicle and began to shoot in their direction.

The woman fled the area and Washington chased them until they were able to flag down Pembroke Pines police officers, police said.

Police obtained a warrant, leading to Washington’s arrest in Miami Sunday.

A mugshot and jail booking information weren’t immediately available Monday.