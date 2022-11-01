9 Cuban migrants detained in Florida Keys

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – U.S. Border Patrol agents have detained nine Cuban migrants who arrived in the Florida Keys Wednesday morning via a rustic boat, officials confirmed.

According to Chief Patrol Agent Walter Slosar, the nine migrants were all men.

Slosar said in a tweet that the migrants were located at Coco Plum Beach in Marathon.

There were no reported injuries.

According to CBP officials, landings in South Florida had been up more than 200% since the beginning of October.

That number is now up to 450%, officials say.