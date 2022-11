Close up of a person pumping gas into a vehicle. Photo by Dawn McDonald on Unsplash.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – With November officially here, Florida’s gas tax holiday has come to an end.

The holiday was in place for the month of October, suspending the state’s 25.3-cent tax on each gallon of gasoline.

With the tax back in place, Florida drivers can expect to pay more at the pump.

In Miami, the average for a gallon of gas is $3.34. In Fort Lauderdale, it’s $3.31.

Both numbers are roughly in line with the statewide average of $3.30 per gallon.