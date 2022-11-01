Judge asks Broward public defender to leave courtroom during Parkland school shooter’s sentencing hearing

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – An argument over whether or not the relatives of the victims should address the Parkland school shooter’s defense attorneys during the sentencing hearing prompted Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer to ask Broward Public Defender Gordon Weekes to leave the courtroom Tuesday in Fort Lauderdale.

Several of the parents of the victims of the 2018 Valentine’s Day massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland were critical of Melisa McNeill, the chief assistant public defender, and her team.

After Scherer disagreed and allowed the families to continue to deliver their statements, Weekes tried to persuade Scherer to prevent the victims’ relatives from addressing the defense and incite “violence.”

One of the grieving father’s raised a comparison mentioning the defense’s children. Then a defense attorney raised the judge’s children and the judge was not having it. The exchange soon resulted in Scherer ordering a public defender to sit in the back of the courtroom with Weekes.

Weekes returned to the podium. Scherer asked him to step aside as well and allow for the sentencing hearing to continue. Weekes complied.

Earlier during the first day of the sentencing hearing, McNeill had asked Scherer and the prosecution to control what the victims’ relatives were saying. Both the prosecution and Scherer disagreed and the victims’ statements continued until about 2 p.m. Scherer said the hearing resumes Wednesday.

