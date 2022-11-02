81º

Authorities searching for suspect after man fatally shot in northwest Miami-Dade

Annaliese Garcia, Reporter

Ryan Mackey, Digital Journalist

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Miami’s Little River neighborhood on Wednesday morning.

Authorities with the Miami-Dade Police Department said officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert just before 9 a.m. in the area of Northwest 83rd Street and Northwest Miami Court.

Neighbors told Local 10 News that they heard at least two or three shots fired.

After arriving at the scene, officers said they found a man with gunshot wounds.

A source close to the investigation told Local 10 News’ Annaliese Garcia there was some type of argument between two people.

Investigators said that shots were fired after the argument escalated.

According to police, the shooter took off on a bike.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Sky 10 later flew over the area where a yellow tarp covered the victim’s body.

A white car was also spotted at the scene with its hood open.

Investigators have not revealed if the car was involved in the shooting.

Police have not yet identified the victim.

Officials are urging anyone with information about the shooting to contact police.

