Caregivers defraud couple who fell ill in Florida Keys

KEY WEST, Fla. – A man and a woman who were working as caregivers defrauded a couple who had fallen ill in the Florida Keys, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.

Joseph Bryon Symington, 41, of Big Coppitt Key, and Elizabeth McKay Jacobson, 40, of Key West, worked for the couple in Sugarloaf Key for about a year and stole nearly $90,000, according to deputies.

The victims told deputies that they gave Symington and Jacobson access to their finances and when reviewing their bank statements they noticed there were unauthorized purchases from August 2021 to July 2022.

Deputies arrested Symington on Oct. 24 and Jacobson on Thursday. They are each facing charges of exploitation of the elderly, uttering a false bank bill note check draft, neglect of elderly disabled adult, fraudulent illegal use of credit cards, swindle, larceny, using an identification without consent, and forgery.