BSO: 3-year-old reunited with family after deputies find wandering child in West Park

WEST PARK, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office has located the parents of a 3-year-old boy after he was found wandering in West Park on Thursday morning.

Deputies said the boy was found around 8:45 a.m. near Southwest 41st Street and Southwest 58th Avenue.

Detectives say the child calls himself “Jayden” and appears to be in good health.

He is currently being reunited with his family.

BSO has not given information on where the parents were at the time the child wandered off.

Deputies are still investigating the incident.