FHP launches new effort to curb dangerous driving

The goal of “Target ZERO,” a collaboration between FHP, the Florida Department of Transportation and local law enforcement, is to prevent crashes and fatalities before they occur.

DAVIE, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol launched a new effort Thursday in its efforts to curb dangerous driving.

“Our goal is to reduce fatalities on our roads and highways due to accidents caused by high rate of speeds,” FHP Lt. Indiana Miranda said.

Roughly eight people die every day on Florida roads.

“We are now identifying specific regions and demographics to prevent dangerous driving behaviors before they occur,” Miranda said. “And this is because driver behavior is a significant contributing factor leading to deaths and serious injuries.”

The agencies did market research and figured out the majority of crashes were being caused by men aged 25 to 34.

Miranda said the anti-speeding campaign will look a little different than Floridians are used to.

“You’ll hear us reading safety messages on billboards on the radio and many other ways to influence behaviors that lead to these tragic crashes,” Miranda said.

The idea is to change those common and acceptable behaviors on the road and get everyone from point A to point B safely.