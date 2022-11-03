51-year-old ID’ed as pedestrian struck, killed in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Deputies are investigating after a 51-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed in Lauderdale Lakes.

Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Claudinne Caro said deputies and rescue crews were sent to the intersection near the 3000 block of North State Road 7 just before 7:30 a.m on Oct.26.

Investigators said Deline Seraphin, 22, was traveling southbound in a 2015 Nissan Altima on North State Road 7 in the middle lane. At the same time, the victim, Quenia Alliance, 51, exited a Broward County Transit bus stopped in the far-right bus lane.

According to detectives, Alliance ran across the roadway after exiting the bus and was struck by the Nissan.

BSO deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded, and Alliance was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators were still at the scene when Sky 10 flew over the area just before 10 a.m.

Detectives said the driver remained at the scene and cooperated with traffic homicide detectives, who are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.