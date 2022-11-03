Police: Would-be shoplifter caught on camera pulling knife on Doral Publix employee

A would-be shoplifter at a Doral Publix threatened an employee with a knife before leaving the store Wednesday afternoon.

DORAL, Fla. – An employee at a South Florida Publix got a scare when a would-be shoplifter pulled a knife on her Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Now, Doral police are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect, who’s wanted for aggravated assault.

The incident happened at around 3 p.m. at the Downtown Doral Publix on Northwest 53rd Terrace, a police report states.

A man wearing a gray-and-green Polo hoodie, black shorts and black sneakers tried to leave the store without paying for his groceries when an employee comes out and asks him if he needs help, police said.

He’s then seen on video pointing a black, hunting-style knife at the employee, who, according to the report, backed away.

The man left the groceries behind before exiting the store and driving off in a white Mercedes, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Doral police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.