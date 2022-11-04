Authorities searching for missing 15-year-old in Deerfield Beach

Deerfield Beach, Fl. – The Broward Sherriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a 15-year-old girl missing from Deerfield Beach.

Investigators said Jayden Olivia Lewis was last seen at approximately 6 p.m. Tuesday near the 5300 block of Northeast 10th Avenue.

Lewis is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 108 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Detectives said she was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-4357.