Deputies searching for suspect after dog shot, injured in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sherriff’s Office is searching for a suspect after a dog was shot in Pompano Beach.

BSO Senior Public Information Officer Carey Codd said that Pompano Beach District deputies responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 2700 block of Northwest Fourth Street.

Deputies contacted Broward County Animal Care and Adoption, which responded to take custody of the animal.

According to authorities, the animal’s injury is not expected to be life-threatening.

The circumstances of the shooting are currently being investigated.

Local 10 News Photographer Nick Culotta captured video of the scene where the dog was being escorted out of the Broward County Animal Care and Adoption center.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.