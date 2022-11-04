Highly specialized procedure helps patients with lymphedema

A condition called lymphedema, which is often the result of trauma to the lymph nodes from cancer treatment or surgery, has for years been considered something people just had to live with,

MIAMI – A condition called lymphedema, which is often the result of trauma to the lymph nodes from cancer treatment or surgery, has for years been considered something people just had to live with,

Now promising advancements in an intricate procedure are providing positive outcomes for some select patients.

A traumatic car accident in 2009 followed by treatment for breast cancer in 2016 caused severe damage to the lymph nodes in Ivonne Perera’s left leg.

“I started noticing that it was getting swollen and I felt like my skin was getting tight. At the end of the day it was hard for me to walk. At the end of the day my leg felt like a big ham,” she said.

When conventional therapies failed to work Perera found her way to Dr. Kyle Xu, a plastic surgeon with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center with UHealth, part of the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, who specializes in lymphedema.

“When lymph nodes are removed it damages the lymphatic system it’s like damaging roadways on the highway and causing a traffic jam and it leads to swelling,” Xu said.

Xu is one of only a few specialists in the nation skilled in a procedure called supermicrosurgery for the treatment of lymphedema.

“We do this procedure under the microscope with very small sutures, thinner than your eye lash, what we do is connect the lymphatic to a vein in order to bypass around the traffic jam,” he said.

Following the procedure Perera had to wear compression socks for a year.

Now she goes about her day without them and without pain.

“I can live my life full blown, do any activity I want to do,” Perera said.

Although it is not considered a cure for lymphedema, Dr. Xu said 95 to 99 percent of patients experience improved quality of life.

Another option for lymphedema is lymph node transplant which involves taking some healthy lymph nodes from other parts of the body and moving them to the affected area.