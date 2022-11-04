Retired Miami Beach police sergeant arrested on domestic violence charges

A former Miami Beach police officer is accusing of choking his ex-girlfriend and dragging her across their apartment.

MIAMI – A retired Miami Beach police sergeant is finding himself on the other side of a jail cell after being arrested on domestic violence charges.

Jeffrey Motola, 49, was arrested Thursday on charges of battery, assault and battery by strangulation.

According to his arrest report, the incident happened Oct. 18 after which the victim, Motola’s ex-girlfriend, went to the Miami Police Department to file a report.

Police said the victim and Motola got into an argument early that morning because the victim had gotten into an accident and Motola decided to leave her alone in their apartment to go out drinking.

When he returned, their argument got physical after the victim broke a candle against a wall, authorities said.

According to the arrest report, Motola then grabbed the victim by the neck and dragged her across the apartment.

He then placed her on the couch while continuing to choke her, authorities said.

Police said the victim told them she had seen Motola out at bars since their breakup and claimed that he has threatened her before, saying “I’ll shoot you between the eyes,” “I should slit your throat like a pig,” and “You’re lucky I haven’t killed your a**.”

The victim told police that she was in fear that Motola would carry out the threats.

Motela and the victim dated for about 2 1/2 years, authorities said.

Motola is a highly decorated former cop, who was honored time and again for his bravery after convincing a gunman to give up his weapon in a synagogue back in 2019. He was also commended for many other criminal interventions throughout his career.

Motola is currently being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, but is expected to bond out sometime Friday.