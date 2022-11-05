BSO: Man arrested after attacking a deputy in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office arrested a man that attacked a deputy on Saturday afternoon in Deerfield Beach, authorities said.

At approximately 3:30 p.m. Broward Regional Communications received a call regarding a domestic disturbance near the 2400 block of Deer Creek Country Club Boulevard.

BSO Public Information Officer Carey Codd said after deputies arrived at the scene, an adult male exited a residence and physically attacked a deputy.

According to authorities, the man subsequently got into a car and fled the area.

According to Codd, deputies pursued the man into the city of Fort Lauderdale where BSO units were able to take him into custody.

Both the deputy and the suspect were taken to area hospitals to be treated for minor injuries, authorities said.

Authorities have not yet identified the suspect or the deputy that was attacked.

This is a developing story.