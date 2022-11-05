81º

Deputies arrest man after fleeing in Key West

Ryan Mackey, Digital Journalist

Tags: Key West, Monroe County, Crime
27-year-old Joseph Ignacio Silva was arrested for fleeing from deputies in Key West, authorities said. (Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

KEY WEST, Fla. – A 27-year-old man was arrested Saturday after fleeing from deputies in Key West., authorities said.

According to the Monroe Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to stop a northbound Dodge vehicle with a headlight out around 12:45 a.m. near Mile Marker 8.

Deputies said when the vehicle sped away it reached speeds of 90 mph.

The Dodge then stopped near Mile Marker 9 after striking a concrete median, which damaged its tires, authorities said.

The driver was identified as 27-year-old Joseph Ignacio Silva.

Deputies said Silva, the sole occupant and driver, was ordered out of the vehicle and began tensing and resisting arrest.

Authorities said he kicked one deputy in the chest and remained combative in the patrol car, banging his head against the partition.

Silva was taken to jail.

According to arrest records, Silva was charged with fleeing and eluding, resisting arrest, battery on a law enforcement officer and driving with a suspended license.

