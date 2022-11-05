Video shows group of men going after convicted felon arrested over shooting in Miami-Dade

Surveillance video shows part of what led up to a recent shooting at a strip mall in Miami-Dade County’s South Miami Heights neighborhood.

MIAMI – Surveillance video shows part of what led up to a recent shooting at a strip mall in Miami-Dade County’s South Miami Heights neighborhood.

Devon Parker, who was arrested for firing a weapon when he wasn’t allowed to have one, said the shooting on Oct. 27, near the corner of Quail Roost Drive and Southwest 114th Avenue, was in self-defense.

Parker, 29, of Homestead, said he had just gotten a haircut and he was a passenger in a white Lexus. The video shows how a group of men approached the car while exiting the parking space.

“These guys tried to jump me,” Parker said during a phone call from Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

The video shows a man kicking the car and at least two others pointing guns. It also shows Parker putting his arm out of the passenger window and firing a weapon.

A man identified as Christopher Goods was injured, according to the police report. One of the men shot Parker in the foot, according to the report.

Police officers arrested Parker at about 4:40 p.m. on Oct. 27 at the Baptist Health Homestead Hospital, according to the report. Corrections officers booked Parker at about 6 a.m., on Oct. 28, records show.

Witnesses said the men provoked Parker and the driver he was with. Parker’s brother Louis Parker said the men are relatives who “have beef” with his brother.

“They’ve just got hatred in their heart,” Louis Parker said.

According to The Florida Department of Corrections, Devon Parker was convicted of a Dec. 18, 2011, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was sentenced to five years in prison on Nov. 25, 2014. He was released on June 1, 2017.

Before his recent arrest, his probation would have ended on July 11, 2026, records show. Now he is facing charges of attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, shooting a deadly missile, and discharging a firearm from a vehicle.

Read excerpts from the arrest report