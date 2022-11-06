Candidates making final push as Floridians hit polls on last day for early voting

Sunday is the final day for early voting ahead of Election Day on Tuesday.

“Voting early is easier than waiting until the actual day because then its a longer process,” said voter Darrell Dennis, who cast his ballot in Miami Gardens on Sunday morning. “I do vote every midterm. I hope they’re paying more attention, that’s all I can say because right now there’s like a lot of things going on that we need to pay attention to.”

It comes as the candidates continue to crisscross the state, making their final pitch to voters who still may be undecided.

In the race for governor, incumbent Republican Ron DeSantis touted his legislative accomplishments while campaigning Saturday in Central Florida.

“The good thing about these campaigns and a guy like me who’s now had the pleasure to serve is, I came into office and I told you I would do a bunch of things,” DeSantis said. “Not only have I delivered, I delivered more than what I promised.”

His democratic challenger Charlie Crist vowed to preserve our democracy.

“Freedom is on the ballot in this election,” said Crist. “Your right to vote is on the ballot in this election. Governor DeSantis is making it harder to vote, I want to make it easier to vote. I want to make sure we make Election Day a state holiday, a lot of working folks have a hard time getting out to vote.”

In the race for senate, incumbent Republican Marco Rubio is hoping to get a boost Sunday when former President Donald Trump holds a rally for Rubio at the Miami-Dade Fairgrounds.

His democratic opponent, Congresswoman Val Demings, released her own ad ahead of the event, reminding voters of the many attacks Trump made against Rubio during the 2016 presidential race.