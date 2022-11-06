Donald Trump stumps for Marco Rubio during event at Miami-Dade fairgrounds

Polls closed for early voting on Sunday as candidates make their final rounds across the state trying to drum up support ahead of Election Day.

Former President Donald Trump made an appearance at the Miami-Dade County fairgrounds, stumping for Sen. Marco Rubio who is running for reelection.

“We want to make America great again, it’s very simple,” Trump said.

Many in the crowd had been waiting for most of the day, and some overnight, to hear from Trump and other Republicans.

Donald Trump Jr., Sen. Rick Scott and Rubio were among those who spoke at the event.

