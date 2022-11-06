Former cop accused of shooting police officer ex-boyfriend makes court appearance

Newly obtained video shows the moments a former officer frantically fled a crime scene after police said she shot her ex-boyfriend, who was a veteran officer.

Yessenia Sanchez, 32, appeared in bond court on Sunday wearing a suicide prevention vest and facing serious charges. She was ordered to remain in jail without bond.

The former Miami-Dade Schools police officer is accused of shooting her ex-boyfriend Damian Colon, a Miami-Dade police officer who is currently fighting for his life at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The incident happened Friday morning at Colon’s home in Hialeah.

Police say Sanchez stalked Colon using an app before showing up with a gun and shooting him in the head.

Investigators say Sanchez took off in her truck after the shooting.

Neighborhood surveillance cameras captured the sound of the crash and the truck fleeing the scene.

Confused neighbors heard the noise and saw the damage, but no sign of Sanchez’s vehicle.

Police say Sanchez eventually ditched the truck and ran off. She was arrested at her Hialeah home soon after.

Local 10 News discovered Sanchez was arrested in September of 2021. A report says she got into an argument with her boyfriend and threatened to flatten his tires. It went on to say: “When he arrived home his personal vehicle and his department issued vehicle had flat tires.”

The report also says she threatened to harm herself.