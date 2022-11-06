Residents want more police patrol after bicyclist killed by hit-and-run driver

Pembroke Pines police are searching for the driver who hit and killed a bicyclist.

Authorities say unknown car hit 41-year-old Roy Miralda Saturday around 5:30 a.m. and then sped off.

It all happened on Pembroke Road near North Perry Airport.

Miralda would die from his injuries while the driver took off, leaving him for dead.

Neighbors told Local 10 News they are not surprised, saying they often see people speeding and racing cars on Pembroke Road and Island Drive, especially late at night.

“All the time they’re speeding, two weeks ago you could see the marks of when they go around,” said resident Sara Lozano.

“It’s like crazy, it’s constant,” added neighbor Janice White. “It is so loud in the house, there’s cars constantly going by, speeding with their fancy cars, it’s constant.”

Miralda was an avid cyclist on his way to meet up with other riders for a morning ride.

Police are now trying to track down the vehicle, which they say was likely left with significant front end damage.

People who live near the busy intersection say they want to see more police patrols so another tragedy is prevented.

“It seems like it’s clear and all of a sudden there’s a car there because everyone speeds,” said White

“I don’t see much of a control from the police,” said Lozano. “Because I know that in the past we have had accidents where people have died.”

Anyone with information on the crash is urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.