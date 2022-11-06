Turnpike temporarily shut down in Broward County due to hazmat situation

DAVIE, Fla. – An area of Broward County was evacuated on Sunday due to a hazmat call in the area.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, both the northbound and southbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike was shut down from Hollywood Boulevard to Griffin Road.

This was due to a hazmat situation along the 5000 block of Southwest 51st Street in Davie, FHP said.

In a tweet, Davie police said the Sterling Ranches area needed to be evacuated due to a hazmat call.

Police said the call was in reference to “the smell of ammonia in the area.”

The roadways around the Sterling Ranches area have since reopened, police said.