Miramar police seek fraud suspect

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Miramar police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man they say stole thousands of dollars from a victim’s bank account.

According to police, the man walked into the Bank of America branch on Miramar Parkway at 1 p.m. on Oct. 6 and withdrew more than $7,000 from the victim’s account.

Police released photos of the suspect, who made no effort to conceal his face in front of the bank’s surveillance cameras.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 954-602-4032 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Police said tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward.