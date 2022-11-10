Police: Passenger shot, injured after attacking Uber driver in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Police are investigating a shooting that involved an Uber driver being attacked by a passenger in Hollywood on Wednesday night, authorities said.

According to Hollywood Police Department Public Information Officer Deanna Bettineschi, the shooting happened just after 7:30 p.m. near North Park Road and Oak Drive, across from TY Park.

According to Bettineschi, police immediately provided life-saving measures until rescue personnel arrived.

Police said the argument started over a drop-off location.

After being shot, the passenger exited the vehicle and ran into Emerald Oaks, a gated residential community, authorities said.

According to investigators, the Uber driver drove a short distance, pulled over and called police.

Local 10 News reporter Jeff Weinsier spoke to Matthew Levy, a resident who heard the gunshot and thought it might have been a firecracker, but then he heard a cry for help.

“All of a sudden, I heard someone outside like, “Ouch’ and ‘help me -- I’ve been shot,’” Levy said.

Detectives said the victim was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital and the status of his condition is currently unknown.

Police say the Uber driver sustained injuries to the face but was not hospitalized.

Authorities said the Uber driver remained at the scene and was cooperative with police.

According to police, the Uber driver has not been charged.

No other details were immediately released by police.

A spokesperson with Uber reached out to Local 10 News in regard to the incident and wrote the following statement:

“What’s been reported is concerning. We are continuing to look into this and working to get in touch with the involved parties. We stand ready to support law enforcement with their investigation.”

Uber also said, “We are deeply committed to the safety of riders and drivers on the platform and have pioneered many safety features over the past several years.

For an overview of safety on the platform, click here.