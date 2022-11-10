Santa’s Enchanted Forest to open at new location Friday

Santa’s Enchanted Forest relocating to new location in northwest Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – With Tropical Storm Nicole slowly making its way out of South Florida, weekend plans are now on the table.

Santa’s Enchanted Forest is kicking off the Holiday season in South Florida with a tree lighting ceremony for their opening night celebration on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Opening night will take place at their new Medley location at 7400 NW 87th Ave.

Organizers found more than 30 football fields worth of space for the Holiday-themed park right where Medley meets Doral after one season at Hialeah Park last year.

Before that, Miami’s beloved Christmas theme park lit up parts of Tropical Park along the Palmetto Expressway for nearly 40 years.

In 1984, the owners of Santa’s Enchanted Forest began leasing the land from Miami-Dade County. That agreement expired in March of 2020. Park management said more than one million people visited Santa’s Enchanted Forest each year.

For more information about opening day and the park’s operating hours, click on this link.