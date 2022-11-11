Autobody shop painter falsely accused of running chop shop, attorney says

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – While detectives accused a 59-year-old man of running a place where stolen cars were stripped of salable parts, his defense attorney said he worked as a painter at an autobody shop and didn’t have a criminal record.

Police officers arrested Noel Valladares, of Coral Terrace, on Thursday afternoon. He appeared in court on Friday in Miami-Dade County to learn that he was facing 24 charges.

“This is a very complicated arrest affidavit involving numerous vehicles as it relates to alteration of the VIN numbers, possession of stolen vehicles,” Miami-Dade Circuit Judge William Altfield said in court.

Attorney Richard Perez, who was representing Valladares, said he was an employee of the body shop and really didn’t have much money to bond out.

“He has never been in trouble before,” Perez said. “I am sure that this case, later on, with the intake attorney, we will work out”

Altfield reduced Valladares’ bond from $127,000 to $20,000. Records show Valladares remained at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on Friday evening near Doral.

Valladares was facing charges of operating a chop shop, grand theft of a vehicle, six counts of grand theft, six counts of possession of a counterfeit VIN decal, six counts of defacing a vehicle identification mark, two counts of possession of a stolen airbag, and two counts of airbag dealer.

