MIAMI – Miami police say a 17-year-old girl who had been reported missing, along with her 5-month-old son, returned home safely Friday morning after being reported missing.

According to authorities, Yailin Denni Vargas and her son were reported missing by Vargas’ mother earlier in the morning after they were last seen in the Brickell area where they live.

It’s unclear why Vargas initially left her home with the baby.

No other details were immediately released by police.