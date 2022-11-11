Police: Tow truck driver shoots man in ‘heated traffic dispute’ in southwest Miami-Dade

A tow truck driver shot and wounded a man in a road rage dispute in southwest Miami-Dade, police say.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A tow truck driver shot and wounded another driver in an apparent road rage incident in southwest Miami-Dade late Friday afternoon, according to police.

The shooting happened in the 12000 block of Southwest 128th Street near an industrial park in the county’s Three Lakes area.

Detective Alvaro Zabaleta, a Miami-Dade Police Department spokesperson, said a “heated traffic dispute” involving a two men, one of whom was a tow truck driver, escalated into the tow truck driver opening fire.

The other man was taken to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital in “stable condition,” Zabaleta said.

Police didn’t provide additional information.