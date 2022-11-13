Teen shot with BB gun in Hollywood, search now on for shooter

A teenager was shot in the leg with a bb gun at Holland Park in Hollywood. Police are now searching for the gunmen responsible.

Hollywood, FLA – A mother spoke with Local 10 News Saturday after her 19-year-old daughter was shot in the leg with a BB gun.

She says it happened at Holland Park in Hollywood on Veterans Day around 1:30 p.m.

The incident left her and her family shaken to the point where she did not want to be identified when speaking with us.

“The second shot hit my daughter. She saw herself bleeding and realized she was shot,” the mother said.

Local 10′s cameras captured the blood marks that still stain the floor where the woman’s daughter was struck.

She says that after being rushed to the hospital in an ambulance, the pellet is still lodged inside of her daughter’s leg. She also says that she may have to see a trauma surgeon just to get it removed.

The woman tells us that she believes the gunmen responsible are two to three white men, who she says drove off in a dark-colored sedan.

An iguana was also found nearby with several pellet wounds.

The Hollywood Police Department is urging anyone with information regarding this BB gun shooting to give them a call at 954-764-4357.