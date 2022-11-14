2 men injured in accidental shooting at Doral restaurant

DORAL, Fla. – Two men were injured Sunday night in an accidental shooting at a restaurant and gourmet market in Doral.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred at the NAHUÉN Gourmet Market at 10375 NW 41st St.

Doral police spokesman Rey Valdes said two men were having dinner at the Argentinian restaurant when one of the men, who had a gun on him, got up.

Authorities said the gun was not secured properly and fell to the floor, at which time it discharged, striking the gun owner in the leg.

Valdes said the bullet went through the man’s leg and struck his friend, who was sitting next to him.

Both men were taken to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It’s unclear whether the gun owner will face charges.