Broward judge rebukes suspect’s mom after she tries to ‘blame the victims’ of fatal crash

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Monday was an incredibly emotional day for Carlos Hunter, Sr., as he appeared in Broward County court Monday to testify against the man police say is responsible for the loss of his 11-year-old son and both of his legs.

Hunter and his son Carlos, Jr. were helping a stranded driver on Hallandale Beach Boulevard when police said a hit-and-run driver slammed into them, killing the boy and the other driver, and injuring Hunter, Sr. to the point where both of his legs required amputation.

Police said 43-year-old Thomas Hye was behind the wheel, with a blood alcohol content more than three times the legal limit. Police arrested Hye earlier this month.

Hunter asked the judge to keep Hye behind bars with no bond.

“My son didn’t come home and all we were doing is trying to help,” Hunter said. “I don’t believe Mr. Hye should be able to leave either.”

Hunter was working as an Uber driver, delivering food with his son in tow, in the early morning hours of July 12.

Hye’s mother provoked a strong reaction in court when she appeared via Zoom.

“Why would you have your child at 2 am ubering and helping a disabled car?” Claudia Hye asked.

That earned a rebuke from Judge Marina Garcia Wood.

“It appears that she is trying to blame the victims,” Garcia Wood said. “That causes concerns to this court.”

Ultimately, Hye got no bond.

“That’s my son,” Hunter said. “It wasn’t like he was out with friends. We were working to help the community and pay bills.”

“God did what God was supposed to do today,” he said. “No bond.”